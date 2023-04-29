Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Hits New 52-Week High at $732.17

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $732.17 and last traded at $728.48, with a volume of 66073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $714.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $760.14.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $689.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.50.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Fair Isaac by 92.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading

