Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Hits New 52-Week High at $732.17

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $732.17 and last traded at $728.48, with a volume of 66073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $714.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $760.14.
Fair Isaac Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $689.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $617.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Fair Isaac by 92.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.