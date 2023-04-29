Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $54.84, but opened at $58.49. Fidelity National Information Services shares last traded at $58.18, with a volume of 1,627,190 shares trading hands.

The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.04.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

