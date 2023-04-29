Financial Contrast: Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) and Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Trillion Energy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $51.46 billion 0.62 $4.96 billion $2.46 6.83 Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Trillion Energy International.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cenovus Energy and Trillion Energy International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 86.51%.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Trillion Energy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 8.75% 20.30% 9.74% Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Trillion Energy International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Trillion Energy International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc. is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. The Conventional segment includes assets rich in NGLs and natural gas within the Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater and Rainbow Lake operating areas in Alberta and British Columbia and interests in numerous natural gas processing facilities. The Offshore segment operates, explore, and develop activities in China and the East Coast of Canada, as well as the equity-accounted investment in the Husky-CNOOC Madura Ltd. (HCML) joint venture in Indonesia. The Canadian Manufacturing segment owns and operates Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which converts heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel, asphalt, and other ancillary products. The U.S. Manufacturing segment consists of refining of crude oil to produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and other

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

