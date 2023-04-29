Financial Review: Stryker (NYSE:SYK) vs. Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stryker and Inari Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Stryker alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $18.45 billion 6.16 $2.36 billion $6.17 48.57 Inari Medical $383.47 million 9.41 -$29.27 million ($0.55) -120.76

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Inari Medical. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

77.1% of Stryker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Stryker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Inari Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stryker and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 12.78% 22.39% 9.85% Inari Medical -7.63% -7.03% -5.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Stryker and Inari Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 0 8 12 0 2.60 Inari Medical 0 1 7 0 2.88

Stryker presently has a consensus price target of $283.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.45%. Inari Medical has a consensus price target of $89.11, indicating a potential upside of 34.16%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Stryker.

Risk & Volatility

Stryker has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stryker beats Inari Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment focuses on implants used in hip and knee joint replacements and trauma and extremity surgeries, and cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company was founded by Homer H. Stryker in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, MI.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism. It also offers FlowSaver; FlowStasis, a large bore suture retention device designed to address various aspects of venous access site; and FlowTriever 2, a new disk shape designed to capture and remove wall adherent clot and shorten treatment. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.