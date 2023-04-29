First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.44, but opened at $29.51. First Bancorp shares last traded at $30.29, with a volume of 19,711 shares trading hands.
FBNC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.18 per share, with a total value of $26,972.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at $840,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp
First Bancorp Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.36%.
First Bancorp Company Profile
First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
