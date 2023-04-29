First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $21.00. The company traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 33979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BUSE. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Busey news, Director George Barr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $198,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,361.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,850 shares in the company, valued at $817,181.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $772,726. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

First Busey Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 102,760.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,050,000 after purchasing an additional 109,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 220,093 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,333,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 87,369 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,399,000 after acquiring an additional 30,892 shares during the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.86.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). First Busey had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. On average, analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Articles

