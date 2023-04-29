First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $21.00. The company traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 33979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BUSE. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Busey news, Director George Barr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $198,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,361.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,850 shares in the company, valued at $817,181.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $772,726. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey
First Busey Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.86.
First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). First Busey had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. On average, analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Busey Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.
About First Busey
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
