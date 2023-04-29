First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $25.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.84.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.19). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 68.36%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,693,216.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,643,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

