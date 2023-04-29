First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 150423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 68.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

A number of research firms have commented on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,517,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,936,000 after buying an additional 118,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,313,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,065,000 after buying an additional 211,585 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

