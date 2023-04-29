First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FQVLF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.29.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.1 %
First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $31.06.
First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.0969 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 18.27%.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.
