First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.21.

FM opened at C$32.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$18.67 and a 1-year high of C$39.27.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.33 billion. Analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6693069 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.50%.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

