First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Trading Up 11.1%

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.32. 22,834,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 33,897,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Compass Point lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.79.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 43.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $630.57 million, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $97.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.26%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $242,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Articles

