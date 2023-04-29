First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,991 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 1,730.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $3,820,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in First Solar by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 10,404 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.28.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $182.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.48. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $221.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of -434.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

