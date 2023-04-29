First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

NASDAQ NXTG opened at $67.87 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $434.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

