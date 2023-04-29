FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FCFS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of FirstCash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.00.

FCFS stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $104.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.25.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $2,347,008.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,032,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,819,949.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in FirstCash by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

