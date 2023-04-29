FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $100.12 and last traded at $100.12, with a volume of 19390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.31.

The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.91 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $2,347,008.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,032,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,819,949.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after buying an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 98,847.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after buying an additional 4,312,712 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,285,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,657,000 after buying an additional 200,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FirstCash by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after buying an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,164,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after buying an additional 90,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average is $91.25.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

