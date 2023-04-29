Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 57.11%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

