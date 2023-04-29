Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. On average, analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $17.30 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $89.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Flexsteel Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flexsteel Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, VP Timothy Patrick Newlin sold 2,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,154 shares in the company, valued at $543,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, import, and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered, and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

