FMC Co. (FMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

FMC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. FMC has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FMC to earn $8.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

FMC Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $123.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $136.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Insider Activity

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in FMC by 964.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

