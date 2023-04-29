ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

Separately, TheStreet cut ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

Shares of FORG opened at $20.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Insider Activity

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $63.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $143,469.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,456,188.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $42,868.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,218.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,131 shares of company stock valued at $8,717,292. Company insiders own 46.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ForgeRock by 222.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in ForgeRock by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ForgeRock

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Articles

