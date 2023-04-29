Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $4,433,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 59,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $63.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.76. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

