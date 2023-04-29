Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIOP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on May 31st

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FBIOP opened at $18.42 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $23.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30.

Featured Articles

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

