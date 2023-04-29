Forward Air (FWRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Forward Air to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 9.79%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Forward Air to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Forward Air Price Performance

Forward Air stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.67. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $117.57.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

Insider Activity at Forward Air

In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth about $386,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 28.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

See Also

