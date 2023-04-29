Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of FCPT stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.93.
Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,201,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 796,437 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,636,000 after buying an additional 421,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,711,000 after buying an additional 312,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.
