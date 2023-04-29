Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,201,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 796,437 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,636,000 after buying an additional 421,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,711,000 after buying an additional 312,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

