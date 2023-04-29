Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.05

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 42161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLJP. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $236,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

