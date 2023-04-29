Franklin Resources (BEN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BEN stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.22%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

