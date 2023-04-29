Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 3.7% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $168.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.62. The company has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

