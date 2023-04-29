FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 376153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FTAI. Benchmark increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.88.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.99%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 219.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently -54.05%.

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

