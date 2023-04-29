FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.86.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $29.75.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 219.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 221.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

