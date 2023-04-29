fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $4.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV Trading Up 4.6 %

FUBO opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Activity

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.28. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a negative return on equity of 94.10%. The business had revenue of $319.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.37 million. Analysts expect that fuboTV will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $87,206.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,360,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,396.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in fuboTV by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 34.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

(Get Rating)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.