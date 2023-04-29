FY2023 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Increased by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $43.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $42.19. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $41.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2024 earnings at $13.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $52.05 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,067.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,660.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,567.20. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $2,071.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,724 shares of company stock valued at $21,674,555 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

