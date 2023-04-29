FY2023 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Visa in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.38. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Visa Trading Up 1.6 %

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

V opened at $232.73 on Thursday. Visa has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.45 and a 200-day moving average of $215.81. The stock has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.6% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

