FY2024 Earnings Forecast for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.1 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 108.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average is $62.80. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $97.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,068,189.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,487,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,657.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,068,189.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,135 shares of company stock valued at $20,431,233 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.