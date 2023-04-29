General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Motors were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after purchasing an additional 572,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,486,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,591,000 after purchasing an additional 194,444 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

