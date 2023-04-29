Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in G. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 148.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,881.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,500 shares of company stock worth $10,491,195. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genpact Price Performance

G has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NYSE G opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

