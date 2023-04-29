Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 65,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 76,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.