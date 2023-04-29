Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires Shares of 3,137 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 324,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 77,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 679.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 263,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $42.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $49.86.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

