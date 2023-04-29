Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Acquires Shares of 663 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.59.
Insider Activity
Caterpillar Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $218.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.64. The stock has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.
Caterpillar Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caterpillar (CAT)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.