Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,872,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9,682.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,616,000 after acquiring an additional 178,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $384.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $391.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.07.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.