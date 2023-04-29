Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys New Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,774,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,549,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,372 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,104.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,201 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,911,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,416,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 865,333 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

