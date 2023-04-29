Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.19. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

