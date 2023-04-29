Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys Shares of 14,025 Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after buying an additional 450,637 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 70.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 632,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 261,459 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 494,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 256,234 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,506,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 81.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,759 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 168,296 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

