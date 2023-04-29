Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $141,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

