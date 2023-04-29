Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $177,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,161 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Oracle stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
