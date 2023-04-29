Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $230,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $141.08 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.