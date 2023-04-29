Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $145,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:O opened at $62.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.49.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

