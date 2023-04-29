Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $155,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 198,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 29,903 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 51,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.