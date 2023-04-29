Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $169,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MO opened at $47.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.