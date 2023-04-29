Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $182,000 Investment in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned 0.06% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLTB. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $271,000.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FLTB opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.