Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $255,000 Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,768,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,598,000 after buying an additional 155,326 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 626.4% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,318,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,348 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 959,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 61,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 36,870 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FBND stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

