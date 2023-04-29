Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $270,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWN opened at $133.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

